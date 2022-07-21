Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.17 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.97.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.