Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Capital One Financial began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Ventas Stock Up 0.0 %

Ventas Announces Dividend

Shares of VTR stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also

