Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.11

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and traded as high as $14.55. Shell Midstream Partners shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 686,461 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shell Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80.

Shell Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 99.82% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.