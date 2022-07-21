ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins Sells 3,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,926.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ShockWave Medical Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $7.48 on Thursday, reaching $210.01. 351,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,695. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.94.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ShockWave Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $180.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

