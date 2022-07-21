Short Interest in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Increases By 23.3%

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,520,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

American Campus Communities Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ACC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.18. 7,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,514. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.00 and a beta of 0.79. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 134.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Argus cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.59.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

