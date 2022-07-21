Short Interest in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expands By 24.7%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 928,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $168.61. 1,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.77 and its 200-day moving average is $162.96. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $136.69 and a one year high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

