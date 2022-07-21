Short Interest in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Grows By 25.0%

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atento in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento Price Performance

NYSE:ATTO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,765. Atento has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $133.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 132.40%. The business had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Atento will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATTO. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atento in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atento during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atento by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

About Atento

(Get Rating)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.