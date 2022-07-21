Short Interest in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Grows By 25.7%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,880,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 19,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 16.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CANO. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CANO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.34. 260,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,554. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $704.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

