Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expands By 28.8%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 164,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CASI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,841. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.