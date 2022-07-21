Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expands By 28.8%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 164,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
CASI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.72. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,841. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $17.40.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
