Short Interest in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Declines By 21.3%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 920,300 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 497,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $393.68. 3,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.59.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

