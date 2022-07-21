Short Interest in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Declines By 22.6%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,600 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 476,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CIRCOR International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on CIRCOR International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
