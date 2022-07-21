Short Interest in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Decreases By 21.2%

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 83,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.42, for a total transaction of 1,629,687.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 160,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,121,551.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total value of 142,774.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,470 shares in the company, valued at 1,058,922.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 83,918 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.42, for a total transaction of 1,629,687.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 160,739 shares in the company, valued at 3,121,551.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,429,991 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,510,000. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,519,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,676,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 2,852.0% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,156,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,168,000 after purchasing an additional 943,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 33.56.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 22.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 21.26 and a 200-day moving average of 26.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2,256.26 and a beta of 1.04. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of 17.42 and a 52-week high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.31 by 0.42. The company had revenue of 1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

