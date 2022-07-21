Short Interest in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Increases By 25.8%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 22,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Louis A. Denaples, Jr. acquired 4,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FNCB Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 31.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FNCB Bancorp by 23.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FNCB Bancorp by 8.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in FNCB Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FNCB Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FNCB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.36. FNCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 33.19%.

FNCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. FNCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About FNCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.