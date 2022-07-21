Short Interest in iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Decreases By 21.8%

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iSpecimen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iSpecimen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSpecimen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iSpecimen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iSpecimen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iSpecimen by 903.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

iSpecimen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISPC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. 121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a current ratio of 14.73. iSpecimen has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen ( NASDAQ:ISPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 69.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

