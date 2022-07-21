Short Interest in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Drops By 22.0%

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 943,700 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 687,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ITT by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 159,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1,490.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,970,000 after purchasing an additional 236,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.13. 6,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,952. ITT has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

