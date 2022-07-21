Short Interest in Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Decreases By 20.7%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 873,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 1,101,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 727.5 days.

Kakaku.com Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KKKUF opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. Kakaku.com has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $35.09.

Get Kakaku.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KKKUF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kakaku.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kakaku.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services, such as computers, home appliances, fashion, interiors, cars, telecommunications, and insurances. It also operates tabelog.com, a restaurant search and reservation site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.