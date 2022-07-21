Short Interest in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Grows By 29.0%

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ KZR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.46. 3,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,857,715. The company has a quick ratio of 35.25, a current ratio of 35.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

