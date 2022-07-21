Short Interest in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Grows By 29.0%

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2022

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZRGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the June 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ KZR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.46. 3,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,857,715. The company has a quick ratio of 35.25, a current ratio of 35.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jonestrading raised their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.