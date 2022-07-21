Short Interest in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Decreases By 23.1%

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 11,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

MetLife Trading Down 0.9 %

MET traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $60.72. 76,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,013. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in MetLife by 3.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 34.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 7.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

