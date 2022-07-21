Short Interest in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Decreases By 20.9%

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Trading of NVR
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in NVR by 150.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
NVR Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,442.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,203.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,646.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. NVR has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.99.
NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group lowered their price target on NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,418.75.
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
