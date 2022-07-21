Short Interest in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Grows By 25.0%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Dean J. Mitchell acquired 25,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dean J. Mitchell acquired 25,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 27,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,184 shares in the company, valued at $349,990.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 72,500 shares of company stock worth $130,815 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 236,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 24,081 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,873,000 after purchasing an additional 584,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRAX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.54. 3,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,528. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $23.56.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.
About Praxis Precision Medicines
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.