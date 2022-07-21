Short Interest in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Grows By 25.0%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In other news, Director Dean J. Mitchell acquired 25,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dean J. Mitchell acquired 25,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 27,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,184 shares in the company, valued at $349,990.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 72,500 shares of company stock worth $130,815 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 236,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 24,081 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,395,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,873,000 after purchasing an additional 584,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRAX shares. Bank of America cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $48.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $65.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.54. 3,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,528. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $23.56.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

