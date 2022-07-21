Short Interest in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Rises By 27.6%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 691.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
SandRidge Energy Stock Performance
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Featured Articles
