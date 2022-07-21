Short Interest in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Declines By 23.6%

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 174,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 314,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPST shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tempest Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Tempest Therapeutics

In other Tempest Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Woiwode purchased 2,118,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,118,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TPST opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tempest Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.