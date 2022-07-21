Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Decreases By 24.0%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 7,501 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $42,905.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,046.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Up 3.2 %

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

NYSE:GCV traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,222. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

