Short Interest in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Increases By 24.1%

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 966,200 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 778,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,635.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at $384,387.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $116,219. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Compass Point set a $26.50 target price on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

NYSE:UMH opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 421.07%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

