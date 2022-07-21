Short Interest in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Declines By 21.1%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 252,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Friday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,937,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wallbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 105,586 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Wallbox by 60.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 56,673 shares during the period. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
