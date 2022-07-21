Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.55

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Showa Denko K.K. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85.

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%.

Showa Denko K.K. Company Profile

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

