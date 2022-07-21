Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given New $286.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBNY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Signature Bank from $300.00 to $262.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $314.79.

Signature Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

SBNY opened at $187.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.23. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

