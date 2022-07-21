Simplex Trading LLC Has $11.16 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 265.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,972,000. McCutchen Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,496,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $396.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

