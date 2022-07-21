Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sims from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Sims Stock Up 3.0 %

SMSMY stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. Sims has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $16.99.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

