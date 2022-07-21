Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sims from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Sims Stock Up 3.0 %
SMSMY stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66. Sims has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $16.99.
About Sims
Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sims (SMSMY)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.