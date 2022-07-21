SingularDTV 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $127.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (SNGLS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $177,612.76 and $127.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularDTV coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,970.73 or 1.00045956 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006981 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003961 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
SingularDTV Profile
SNGLS is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling SingularDTV
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.
