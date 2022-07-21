Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Piper Sandler

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skillsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.40.

Skillsoft stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. Skillsoft has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $170.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skillsoft will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 979.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 8.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

