Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at $696,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $587,876. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

