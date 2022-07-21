Smoothy (SMTY) Hits Market Capitalization of $75,782.33

Smoothy (SMTY) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. Smoothy has a market cap of $75,782.33 and approximately $408,029.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00391258 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015161 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032479 BTC.
Smoothy Coin Profile
Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.
Buying and Selling Smoothy
