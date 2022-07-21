Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 749,400 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 987,400 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Stock Performance

NYSE IPOD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,437. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 149,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,077,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 868,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

