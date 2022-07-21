Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Sono-Tek Price Performance
Sono-Tek stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.69 million, a PE ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 0.22.
Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.02%.
Insider Activity at Sono-Tek
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sono-Tek Company Profile
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sono-Tek (SOTK)
- Are General Electric’s Downgrades A Warning Sign Or A Buying Opportunity?
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.