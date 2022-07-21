Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Sono-Tek Price Performance

Sono-Tek stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.69 million, a PE ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Insider Activity at Sono-Tek

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek

In other news, CFO Stephen James Bagley sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $35,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,671.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

See Also

