Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. Sonoco Products also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SON. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.14.

SON stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -152.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.63.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,123,000 after purchasing an additional 164,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,804,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,913,000 after buying an additional 138,382 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,875,000 after buying an additional 277,198 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

