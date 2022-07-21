Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $2.88

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.96. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 77,524 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sorrento Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.