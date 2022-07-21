Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $2.88

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.96. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 77,524 shares changing hands.
SRNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
