South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Short Interest Update

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Jersey Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SJI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,545. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

About South Jersey Industries

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.