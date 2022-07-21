Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Position Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,174,690 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 419,449 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $53,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.67. 193,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,536. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $34.36 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.94.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

