Southwestern Energy’s (SWN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SWN. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.22. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

