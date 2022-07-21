SpaceChain (SPC) Tops One Day Volume of $1,604.00

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. One SpaceChain coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SpaceChain has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $1,604.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bulwark (BWK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Electra (ECA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229.03 or 0.00000000 BTC.
SpaceChain Coin Profile
SPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,329,842 coins and its circulating supply is 307,253,359 coins. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain.
SpaceChain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
