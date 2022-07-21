SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $111.11 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $174.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

