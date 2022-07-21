SPC Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,353 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $240.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

