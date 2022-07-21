SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 59,768 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 163.8% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 103,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 64,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

