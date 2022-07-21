SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 17,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.8% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 34,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6,152.4% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,339,000 after buying an additional 83,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $158.04 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.79.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

