SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $557,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $158.04 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.79.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.