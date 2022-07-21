SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,876 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.5% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $44.83.

