SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 64,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,644.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 106,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.34 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.76.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.