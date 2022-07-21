SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.99 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.95.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.