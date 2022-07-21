Spectrecoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00108938 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00031151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00019191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001509 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00244443 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

